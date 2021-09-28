Exclusive: Ian Holloway makes frank admission about Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion hopes

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway has admitted that he believes that Sheffield Wednesday will climb back up to the Championship under the guidance of manager Darren Moore.

The Owls failed to retain their second-tier status earlier this year as they were held to a 3-3 draw on the final day of the season by Derby County.

In the aftermath of the club’s relegation, Moore decided to completely overhaul his squad during the summer transfer window.

After initially making a positive start to the current term by winning three of their opening four league games, the Owls have hit a stumbling block in recent weeks as they have slipped to 11th in the standings.

Held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich Town last Saturday, Wednesday will be determined to send out a signal of intent to the rest of League One by producing an eye-catching performance against Wigan Athletic this evening.

The Latics currently lead the way in the third-tier and thus will be brimming with confidence heading into this particular fixture at the DW Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Holloway has suggested that Wednesday will not be in League One for too long.

The former Grimsby Town manager said: “He [Moore] has got massive expectations hasn’t he?

“Through the punishment of the financial restrictions and what you should do they broke some rules and so they now find themselves in League One.

“I don’t think they’ll be there long, I really don’t.

“I think they’ll climb back up.

“It’s a magnificent football club with a wonderful set of supporters.

“You always get some stick when you go there but I love them, absolutely love them so good luck to Darren.”

1 of 22 Jack Brown is the club's highest appearance maker. True False

You can watch all the latest EFL highlights on discovery+ and Quest.