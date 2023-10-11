Highlights Leicester City's fanbase is one of the reasons why they are considered bigger than their current division.

Former Leicester City manager Ian Holloway has claimed that the Foxes are bigger than the division they are in currently due to their fanbase, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

Their supporters have been through a real mix of emotions in the past 10 years, with some very good high points but some very upsetting low points too.

We take a look at these key moments below.

What has happened at Leicester City in the last 10 years?

Winning promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2013/14 campaign, they managed to escape relegation the following season following a remarkable run of form towards the latter stages of 2014/15.

Unfortunately for Nigel Pearson, he wasn't able to take the Midlands side any further and Claudio Ranieri was appointed in the summer of 2015.

This appointment was met with scepticism from many people, including Gary Lineker, but the Italian proved everyone wrong by guiding the club to the Premier League title in 2016.

They continued to establish themselves as a solid top-flight team in the coming seasons - but suffered a real tragedy back in October 2018 when former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and others were killed in a helicopter crash.

The club did Srivaddhanaprabha proud when they won the FA Cup back in the spring of 2021 - and that's a day no one will ever be able to take away from them.

But they were relegated back to the Championship earlier this year - and will be hoping to get themselves back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

What did Ian Holloway say about Leicester City's fanbase?

The Foxes have made a very decent start to this campaign, currently sitting top of the second-tier table after winning 10 of their 11 league games this season.

Currently, on course to beat Reading's 106 record quite comfortably, Enzo Maresca will be hoping his side can build on their strong start.

Holloway is one man who believes they are too big for the second tier with the fanbase they have - and is hopeful that his old team can get themselves back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

He told FLW: "Well I hope they do (win promotion at the first time of asking). That fanbase has suffered, obviously. They suffered when I was there, we went down.

"They don't deserve it. They're a massive club, they've had unbelievable success, probably the most remarkable season I've ever seen, winning it [Premier League] under [Claudio] Ranieri. And then they sacked him the following year.

"They lost their owner in a terrible, terrible accident and I really feel for them.

"So congratulations to them so far, they've bounced back. They've lost some of their best players, but hopefully they will get there [the Premier League] again.

"With that fanbase, they're definitely bigger than the division they're in at the moment."

Will Leicester City win promotion at the end of this season?

It would be difficult to see them not getting promoted considering the quality they have.

When you have the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Stephy Mavididi as a few of your forward options, you aren't giving many other teams in the second tier a chance.

Their depth is also a key reason why they will seal promotion - and they may even secure the league title if Ipswich Town suffer a bit of a dip in form.

Right now, those two are clearly the best teams in the division and considering manager Maresca is a reasonably new face at the King Power Stadium, they should only improve in the coming months.

Things are looking promising for the Foxes - and it would be difficult to see many teams stopping them.

