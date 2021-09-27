Exclusive: Ian Holloway makes claim about Fulham’s hopes of achieving promotion

Discovery + and Quest pundit Ian Holloway has admitted that he believes that it will not be easy for Fulham to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Cottagers are looking to seal an immediate return to the top-flight after suffering relegation earlier this year.

With Scott Parker opting to move on to pastures new, Marco Silva was handed over the reins at Fulham in July.

The 44-year-old has made a relatively positive start to his tenure in charge of the club as he has led the Cottagers to five wins in their opening nine league fixtures.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, Fulham will be determined to push on in the coming months by delivering the goods on a consistent basis at this level.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Holloway has insisted that whilst he believes Fulham will be in contention for promotion, they may not find it easy to book their place in the Premier League.

The former Bristol Rovers manager said: “I don’t think [promotion] is that clean-cut at all.

“I think they have got an advantage, they have kept a lot of their good players and they’ve got a manager who has been in the Premier League himself and is desperate to get back there.

“But I felt they lost a very good manager as well in Scott Parker so it is a wait and see thing.”

Holloway later added: “They do play a wonderful way and they will be there or thereabouts.

“But I don’t think it is as easy as everybody thinks so they will have a challenge to get up.

“It’s okay being favourites, it’s alright saying that but it is never as easy as that in the Championship.

“There is not an easy game anywhere.”

Set to face Swansea City at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, Silva’s side will be determined to seal all three points in-front of their own supporters in this clash.

