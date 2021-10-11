Exclusive: Ian Holloway makes Brennan Johnson Premier League claim as Nottingham Forest rise continues

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway says that Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson is capable of playing in the Premier League, but is happy he has continued his development at The City Ground for the time being.

A graduate of Forest’s academy, Johnson got a taste of first-team football with the Championship club during the 2019/20 season.

The winger then spent last season out on loan with Lincoln City, where he won plenty of plaudits for his performances for the Imps.

Johnson scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 49 games for Lincoln to help the club to the League One play-off final, where they missed out on promotion to the Championship with defeat to Blackpool at Wembley.

Those contributions from Johnson saw him heavily linked with a move to newly promoted Premier League side Brentford during the summer transfer window, although ultimately no deal would materialise.

Instead, Johnson has continued to catch the eye for Forest with his efforts at the start of this season, scoring twice and providing three assists in 11 league games for the Midlands club since the start of the campaign.

Now it seems that Holloway is confident Johnson can go on to play in the top-flight in the future, but that a move there this summer, may have come too soon.

Asked whether he believes Johnson is a player who could play in the Premier League in the future, Holloway exclusively told Football League World: “Without a shadow of a doubt. I’m delighted he hasn’t gone what I would call too early, I think Premier League sides are very eager to snap everyone up.

“But Brentford’s signing of players has been quite phenomenal and their sale of players if they didn’t get in the Premier League.

“But I’m just delighted that he’s stayed at the club that has brought him up. I know Andy Reid’s there, a magnificent player for them who’s on about bringing young players up at Nottingham Forest.

“So I’m delighted he’s been given his chance and I’m delighted he’s staying. Make yourself famous before you go somewhere!”

Can you get 23/23 on this quiz of some of Nottingham Forest's best ever academy graduates?

1 of 23 What year was Ben Brereton Diaz born? 1996 1997 1998 1999

Watch EFL highlights on discovery+ and Quest.