Ian Holloway believes Millwall's lack of parachute payments puts them at a huge disadvantage compared to other clubs, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The Lions have done well under Gary Rowett - but haven't been able to secure a place in the play-offs in recent seasons despite coming close to doing so.

Following the end of the 2021/22 season and Jed Wallace's move to West Bromwich Albion last year, it looked as though they were going to struggle to secure a top-half finish considering how heavily they relied on Wallace at times.

But the late John Berylson backed Rowett in the transfer market by sanctioning the signing of Zian Flemming, who proved to be a real asset at The Den last term.

The Dutchman registered 15 goals in 43 league games during 2022/23, not only scoring regularly last season but also proving to be a reliable figure, avoiding injuries and nearly guiding the Lions into the promotion mix.

However, they missed out on the top six after Blackburn Rovers secured a 4-3 victory at The Den on the final day of the campaign.

What key problem do Millwall have, according to Ian Holloway?

Holloway had nothing but good things to say about Rowett and he believes the manager is a real positive for the Lions.

However, the fact they don't have parachute payments is a real problem for them, according to their former boss.

He told FLW: "I think he's [Rowett] been absolutely outstanding. I think he's the perfect character for that football club.

"And I think what's going to be difficult for him, he's lost one of the best owners in the game, John Berylson. God rest his soul, what a wonderful man, absolutely fantastic man.

"He epitomised patience and calmness in his ownership and he will be sorely missed. And unfortunately for Gary Rowett, it all ended horribly last season. They started the last game in the play-offs and they fell out of the play-offs. That was a huge blow - but I think he's done a tremendous job.

"He hasn't got the means of the other clubs in there and they've really been punching above their weight so Millwall are a big club, could be a big club, but unfortunately without those parachute payments they are nowhere near as big as the other ones. That's the huge difference these days."

Can Millwall's lack of parachute payments be used as an excuse?

Rowett has been backed well in recent seasons, but should they be expected to be in the play-offs?

Perhaps not - and that's why Holloway has made a great point.

There are plenty of teams that should arguably be above them in the table for much of the season, including Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton with all three recently being relegated from the Premier League.

Coventry City will also be expected to be up there along with Middlesbrough, despite Boro's slow start to the campaign.

And Sunderland are also likely to be up there considering how much promise they have shown since their return to the Championship.

Rowett has done a good job for much of his time at The Den - but he may struggle to guide this team into the play-offs considering the competition there will be for a spot in the promotion mix at the end of this term.

Ian Holloway, speaking at the launch of his new documentary, ‘The Hotseat’ brought to you by Sky Bet. You can find the documentary on The League of 72 YouTube Channel.