Exclusive: Ian Holloway draws comparison between West Brom’s Karlan Grant and a former Premier League striker

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway was glowing in his words about West Bromwich Albion forward Karlan Grant after the Baggies’ 1-0 win over Birmingham City.

Grant had a difficult first season mainly under Sam Allardyce at The Hawthorns but has been a key difference maker so far this season back in the second tier with West Brom. The 24-year-old only managed one goal last season in the top-flight where he had scored 19 in the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign for Huddersfield Town.

Grant has been moved into a wide left position this season by Valerien Ismael and is thriving cutting in onto his right foot. The Charlton Athletic academy graduate has been the Baggies’ match winner in back to back home games having also netted a brace against Queens Park Rangers in late September.

When asked if Grant has come out the other side of his immediate tricky spell at West Brom, Ian Holloway exclusively told Football League World:

“It was very tough for him to be bought when he was bought, he was just starting to play well and that’s what happens with strikers. You’re expected to score goals at a higher level like he was when he went to West Brom.

“So I’m delighted for the boy, he’s sharp, he reminds me of a fella that I had for quite a while in DJ Campbell. He’s bright, he’s sharp, he’s alive, he’s alert and he will score when he believes in himself.”

Four of the Baggies’ last five victories have all been by a one goal margin, not as convincing in terms of their automatic promotion ambitions but it shows just how critical Grant has been and the other difference makers in the squad can be.

DJ Campbell is an interesting comparison, a mobile forward who can drift into pockets to pick up the ball as Grant does and proved to be a very effective player in the Championship and the Premier League. Grant will be hoping for another crack at the top-flight next season.