Exclusive: Ian Holloway delivers verdict on Sunderland’s chances of sealing promotion

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway has revealed that he believes that Sunderland will finally achieve their goal of securing promotion to the Championship this season.

The Black Cats have made a fantastic start to the 2021/22 campaign in the third-tier under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson.

After missing out on securing a place in the Championship last season, Sunderland have managed to win six of their opening eight league games and are currently second in the League One standings.

Set to face Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light tomorrow, Johnson’s side could move above Wigan Athletic in the table if they seal all three points in this particular fixture and their rivals slip up against Sheffield Wednesday.

Having spent the last three seasons in League One, Sunderland will be desperate to secure a return to the Championship during the current term.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Holloway has suggested that he believes that the Black Cats will achieve promotion next year whilst he has also praised the club’s supporters for sticking by the club.

The former Queens Park Rangers manager said: “There are some sleeping giants and Sunderland are one of those so I wish Johnson all the very best.

“I thought he was fantastic for Bristol City and I’m delighted he’s got the Sunderland job and I’m sure they’ll go up this year.

“I feel certain they will.

“I hope so for their supporters as they have been absolutely magnificent.

“None of them have left and they are in League One

“That’s what life is about.

“That’s how you love your club, fantastic.”

