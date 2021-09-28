Exclusive: Ian Holloway delivers verdict on Derby County’s chances of avoiding relegation

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway has admitted that he cannot see how Derby County will avoid relegation if they receive another points deduction this season.

The Rams were docked 12 points last week after officially entering administration and could be in line to receive a further penalty from the EFL.

A report by The Telegraph last week suggested that Derby are set to be deducted nine points as a result of financial breaches.

It is understood that the club currently owe HM Revenue and Customs £26m.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the club, Rams manager Wayne Rooney has insisted that he is not looking to call time on his spell at Pride Park.

Currently bottom of the Championship standings, Derby will be looking to get back to winning ways tomorrow when they face Reading.

A victory in this particular clash could allow the Rams to close the gap between them and safety if results elsewhere go their way.

Whilst Derby could potentially overcome a 12-point deduction, they would need a miracle to overturn a 21-point penalty.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Holloway has admitted that he believes that the Rams will be relegated if they do indeed receive another deduction.

The former Queens Park Rangers boss said: “If Derby get another lot [points] taken off of them, how are they going to survive?

“I can’t see it.

“It is hard enough with the deduction they have got already let alone another nine.

“It’s tough enough as it is so if they do stay up, well done.

“The manager will deserve a lot of credit, and the players.”

