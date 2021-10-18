Exclusive: Ian Holloway delivers verdict on Birmingham City struggles under Lee Bowyer

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway has backed Lee Bowyer to turn Birmingham City’s form around with the club now winless in their last six.

The Blues went down 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday evening with Karlan Grant grabbing the game’s only goal late on. The defeat has Birmingham worryingly looking over their shoulders in 19th place, a familiar area of the table for the Blues but also a quite concerning place to be after making such a positive start to the season.

There were shoots of recovery on Friday evening with the Blues coming close to taking the lead in the second half. Scott Hogan and Ivan Sunjic were unable to control their finishes and they were punished cruelly by Grant’s thunderous strike.

There is no doubt that Lee Bowyer has improved Birmingham since arriving in March but it will be a test of his leadership how he steers them out of this slump.

When asked if Blues supporters should be worried, Ian Holloway exclusively told Football League World: “You’re looking at the Championship, the quality of the competition is every minute of every game every week. I expect nearly every club to go an a three or four game disappointing run because that’s the way it’s been over the last three or four years.

“I’ve said quite categorically I think this is the toughest season for any club at the level because the competition is the closest. They’ll get out of it, they’ll get a result.”

Maxime Colin was forced off with an achilles injury at The Hawthorns, the Frenchman has been a key cog in Bowyer’s engine this season and it will be interesting to see how he adapts the formula in Colin’s absence.

Lukas Jutkiewicz also came close in the first half of the match. If Birmingham can keep creating chances they will begin finding the net much more frequently.

A trip to Huddersfield awaits on Wednesday evening.

