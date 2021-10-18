Exclusive: Ian Holloway delivers Nottingham Forest play-off assessment

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway believes that Nottingham Forest are good enough to build a push for the play-offs this season under Steve Cooper.

The Reds endured a very difficult start to the season, which led to the sacking of Chris Hughton, but have picked up enormously under Cooper and are one of the in form sides in the Championship.

The late window loan signings of Djed Spence and Max Lowe have hit the ground running and have completely changed the way Forest play. The confidence was clear to see as Forest created chances at will in beating Blackpool 2-1 on Saturday.

Brennan Johnson is another thriving under Cooper, who arrived at the City Ground with a reputation for developing young players.

Forest are just six points off the play-off places and are firmly looking up the division at the moment. It did not feel as if there were any real relegation concerns at the beginning of the campaign but now with Lewis Grabban regularly finding the net, supporters will dare to dream.

When asked about where he can see Forest finishing this season, Ian Holloway exclusively told Football League World: “He’s (Steve Cooper) started really, really well but that group has let the club down.

“We’ll have to wait and see, they’ve had a great start to Steve’s tenure.

“If there’s a group of players who have underachieved in the last few years it’s Nottingham Forest. They are good enough if Grabban can keep going the way he’s going.

“Their supporters deserve better.”

The Reds came agonisingly close to finishing in the top six under Sabri Lamouchi in 2019/20. There are a few survivors from that campaign still in the side that will be even more determined to get over the line this time around.

It is still a little bit early to be talking about a promotion push but with 13 points from their last five games Forest are only heading in one direction.

