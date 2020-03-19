Exclusive: Ian Harte throws somewhat surprising backing to Leeds United man in left-back debate

Ian Harte has revealed that he believes Leif Davis is the best left-back currently at Leeds United.

The left side of defence has been something of a problem position for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term with the Argentine only recently settling on a regular choice for the position.

Stuart Dallas is the man with the jersey at present, while Gjanni Alioski and Barry Douglas are also credible options to play the position.

However, according to Harte, it’s the 20-year-old prospect who he believes should be taking on that role on a regular basis at Elland Road.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about the left-back conundrum Harte said: “They bought Barry Douglas from Wolves and he was amazing for them – he was by far the best left back in the league.

“But he’s got injured and it’s one of those positions that the manager has chopped and changed and played everyone else at left back whether it’s been Stuart Dallas, Leif Davis or Gjanni Alioski.

“I personally think that the best one at the club is the young lad, Leif Davis.

“He is a top, top player – but I’m not the manager of Leeds United, that’s his decision.”

Harte added: “Dallas has done remarkably well but it’s not natural when you’re playing a right-footed player at left back.

“It’s always difficult because you always want to come back in on your right foot.

“Leif is good on the ball, he gets forward and he can defend. He’s everything that you’re looking for in a defender nowadays.

“But he’s only young so he has to be patient and wait for his opportunity.”

To get such praise will be a massive boost for Leif Davis.

The 20-year-old certainly has a big future ahead of him after working his way onto the cusp of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans this term.

Davis has made five senior appearances for the Whites this term, and will be hoping to build on that during the remainder of this season and next.