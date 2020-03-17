Exclusive: Ian Harte reveals why Fulham and Brentford are no match for ‘unbelievable’ Leeds United

Ian Harte has revealed that he isn’t surprised by Leeds United’s impressive form this term, saying that ‘they’re given other teams a lesson’.

Despite a shaky patch at the start of this year, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been hugely impressive in the Championship this term and are good value for their place at the top of the table.

Five wins on the bounce has seen the Whites scramble away from the play-off positions – meaning that their rivals would have to make up a seven-point deficit to to catch Leeds United with nine games to go.

According to the former defender, that would be unlikely given Leeds’ rampant form and the fact that they appear to be getting stronger and stronger.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Harte said: “They’ve been through a sticky patch and they’re through it now and they’re doing very, very well.

“I think that if they can beat Fulham at home – okay there’s plenty of games left to go but they’ve got the momentum and hopefully this is their year.”

He added: “To be honest even last year they played some unbelievable football.

“This season they’ve been by far the best team in the league.

“When you go and watch games – especially when you look at them playing some top teams – they’re giving them a lesson.

“Okay, they’ve struggled at times but it’s all starting to click into place again.

“The results are coming, they’re getting the wins and they’re looking forward.

“They were looking at the likes of Fulham and Brentford, but they’ve created a bit of a gap and hopefully they can do it this year.”