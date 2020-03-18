Exclusive: Ian Harte reveals the extreme lengths that Marcelo Bielsa goes to for Leeds United success

Ian Harte has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa weighs his Leeds United players every day in order to ensure that they’re in the best shape possible before a matchday.

The Whites have set new standards in the Championship this term as they sit at the top of the table with just nine games to go.

Promotion to the Premier League seems to be a probability, and that’s something that can be credited to Bielsa.

The Argentine is notorious for working his players harder than any other manager in the game, and according to the former Leeds full-back, that includes taking an extreme look at his players’ physiques to ensure that they are at an ideal weight for playing to his system.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Harte said: “I think that they get weighed every day and if they don’t meet the weight then they have to go on the bike and then they’re not picked for selection.

“I think that’s what happens so that’s why the lads are all so lean, mobile and getting around the pitch and that’s why they’re going like that for 90-odd minutes every game.

“They’re grinding teams down and the football that they play is so nice to watch when they’re on-song.

“You look at the game they played against Arsenal – they played them off the park in the first half but just couldn’t get the goal and then Arsenal win the game.

“But we’ll be hoping to see a bit more of that next year if we’re playing against all of the Premier League teams.”

