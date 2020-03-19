Exclusive: Ian Harte on why Leeds United man’s ‘frustration’ is completely justified

Ian Harte has said that he feels Tyler Roberts’ frustration as he continues to battle his way into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

The 21-year-old arrived at Leeds United in January 2018 as his first team opportunities had been limited with former club West Brom.

While injuries would go on to play their part, that would be a regular theme for Roberts as he tried to force his way into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans at Elland Road.

The forward started 23 games for Leeds United last term after showing his worth to the Argentine, however, this term he’s been limited to just four starts and ten substitute appearances; he bagged two goals off the bench as Bielsa’s side beat Hull City 4-0 last month.

Despite loan additions such as Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Kevin Augustin providing competition for places, Roberts’ biggest challenge has been ousting Patrick Bamford from the lone striking spot – something which Ian Harte believes has been a real frustration for the 21-year-old.

Speaking to Football League World, Harte said: “Since he signed from West Brom he’s really matured.

“Okay, he’s had a few niggling injuries since he arrived but he’s definitely a very clever player.

“He’ll get you goals and drop into those pockets where defenders will want to come out, so he’s a very intelligent player.

“It’s just frustrating for the strikers there because of the formation that they play and the fact that it’s only one up front.”

But despite the limited opportunities for Roberts, there’s no doubting that he has a future at Leeds United.

Should the club be promoted to the Premier League he may find first team opportunities limited further, however, there’s an argument for saying that his skillset may actually suit life in the top flight better than in the Championship.

Of course that means that he face further competition for places in attack, but that won’t be a surprise to Tyler Roberts who knows exactly what it takes to make the grade.