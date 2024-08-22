Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Ian Harte is full of praise for Ruben Selles and the work he has done at Reading FC in difficult circumstances, ahead of an exciting new dawn beginning for the club under Rob Couhig.

It has been reported by Bloomberg that the former Wycombe Wanderers owner is closing in on a £30 million takeover of Reading, with an announcement of the American businessman and his consortium's takeover expected some time this week.

That's according to The Reading Chronicle, who report that the end of the saga is set to be finalised imminently. Reading may have survived in League One this year but they have required a takeover deal to get over the line if they are to get the fresh start they crave.

They are in need of it to give themselves a chance of thriving in the future, having failed to sign a single player so far - the only EFL side to do so. Reading have long since confirmed that Dai Yongge was looking to sell the club at the ‘earliest opportunity’ as fans push for him to leave.

The off-field issues are well-documented, with the players having not had their wages on time in the past and the club's issues with HMRC over payments. However, their saviour looks to be Couhig, who can help turn the club's fortunes around with Selles at the helm.

Ian Harte on the Reading FC takeover, Ruben Selles, and 2024/25 ambitions

Reading are one of Ian Harte's former clubs, where he featured 99 times in three seasons. Not only is the takeover news positive, but they have got off to a strong start in League One. Reading held the early favourites Birmingham City to a draw, whilst also beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 in their opening league fixtures.

They have yet to make a signing this summer and have one of the youngest squads in the third tier, but the imminent arrival of American businessman Rob Couhig and his consortium has brought about a new wave of optimism at the club.

With Couhig overcoming all the barriers on his side, he has said that he was waiting on the "other side" to approve the deal. Harte is delighted at the news, amid plenty of vociferous praise for Selles.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Free Bets, Harte said: "To be honest, they finished the season very well.

"The manager is young, he's hungry, and I think that it's important that it gets completed quickly.

"They can try and recruit and bring some players in, but Reading are a fantastic club.

"I was there for three seasons and it's sad to see what has gone on in the last few years, but they have just got to hope that the new owner comes in soon and we can see the club back where they belong."

On the manager, he added: "He (Selles) got a bit of unfair criticism when he was at Southampton.

"But to come in during the situation and circumstances that Reading are in, to do what he did last season with lots of young players, it's nothing but remarkable.

"Hopefully, with the new ownership coming in, there is a bit of money to spend and bring in the right type of player.

"They need that to help get promoted back this season."

Related Reading FC plotting Everton transfer raid The Royals are reportedly lining up a move for Everton defender Reece Welch.

Reading's future and the 2024/25 campaign

The news will be met with the greatest sigh of relief at this stage for a club that dropped out of the second tier after a long stay in the division, spanning 10 seasons. An embargo, transfer restrictions, and a points' deduction were all contributing factors to their downfall during the 2022/23 campaign.

They will be aiming to get back there in a new era for the club but the Royals were concerned about back-to-back relegations last season, after sitting in the bottom four in League One for much of the season.

Reading will hope the final week of the transfer window is one which includes incomings, as they may have a decent first 11, but injuries and suspensions will come into play this season and this is why signings are much-needed.

Selles has previously confirmed that the Royals cannot make any new additions until a takeover is completed. In that context, news about the completion of the takeover process is a positive development.

Reading will be aiming to bolster their squad prior to the end of the transfer window next week, which Couhig’s ownership could oversee if their purchase of the Berkshire outfit is confirmed in time.

As Harte alludes to, Selles’ side will be aiming to compete in League One, and show improvement on their 17th place finish in the table last year.