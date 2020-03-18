Exclusive: Ian Harte namechecks Manchester United duo as he reveals toughest Leeds United opponents

You don’t become one of the best full-backs in Premier League history without coming up against some of the best players in world football.

That’s certainly the case for Ian Harte.

The former Leeds United full-back spent eight years at Elland Road during a time which was widely regarded as the most successful era in the club’s recent history.

During that time the Whites established themselves as a major force both domestically and in Europe after reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2001.

Those years in Europe’s elite competition saw Harte tested against some of the best players on the planet, but asked who was his toughest opponent, the 42-year-old threw a surprise name into the mix.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Harte said: “It’s very hard to pick one.

“Becks (David Beckham) was unbelievable. He just needed a little bit of space to get it out of his feet and then whip it around you.

“Luis Figo was unbelievable as well, so it’s probably between those two.

“Karel Poborsky as well, because he was rapid.

“He was just so quick.

“I remember playing against him and having a bit of a nightmare because he was that quick.

“Players like that you need to rattle them early on to let them know that you’re there!”

—

