Exclusive: Ian Harte issues verdict on Kalvin Phillips’ England credentials

Ian Harte has urged Gareth Southgate to consider Kalvin Phillips for an England call-up when international fixtures resume.

The Leeds United midfielder has been in stunning form for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term after playing a key part in the club’s journey to the cusp of promotion.

However, this season has been no fluke.

Phillips played 42 times for Leeds United last term as they fell short in the play-offs, while this term he’s already played 34 times.

Those figures don’t quite show the level of influence that he’s had in the Whites’ stunning form, but according to Ian Harte, the 24-year-old has been by far the best player in the Championship over that period and deserved to be recognised at international level.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Harte said: “He’s definitely good enough to be in the England set-up but people are saying that you can only be picked if you’re playing in the Premier League.

“Kalvin was playing out of his skin last year and we thought he would get the opportunity but he never did because he’s in the Championship and every focus is on the Premier League.

“He definitely deserves a chance and hopefully Gareth Southgate will put him in his squad.”

Harte added: “Kalvin’s been the best midfielder, if not the best player in the Championship by far.

“But the whole focus is that everyone wants to play in the Premier League and obviously that’s a different level of player that you’re coming up against.

“I think he deserves a chance but hopefully Leeds get over the line and then he’s a Premier League player, playing for Leeds United and he’ll get his chance.

“He’s certainly the most important player for Leeds United.”

