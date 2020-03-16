Exclusive: Ian Harte explains why Leeds United fixture uncertainty has ‘opened a can of worms’

Ian Harte has described the current situation surrounding EFL fixtures as ‘a can of worms’.

Recent event have led the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL to collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3.

However with the global situation very much in its infancy, there’s real question marks over when the football season will be able to resume.

While every club is fighting their own battle, the situation is particularly stressful for Leeds United.

The Whites currently sit top of the Championship and are firmly on track to secure promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

However with speculation that the season could be cancelled, it’s set to be a stressful time at Elland Road – something which their former defender believes may last longer than we thought.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Harte said: “I think we’re going to be in the same situation again in two weeks.

“A lot of people are saying ‘finish the season now’ but you can’t because if you look at the Championship you look at who are the teams in the play-offs and it’s looking at them and deciding which is the team to go up?

“But some say we should just cancel the season and go again next season which would means that there would be legal cases everywhere if it happens.

“It’s a freak what’s going on and hopefully it’ll disappear as quickly as it’s come.”

He added: “It’s always difficult because you have players who will be out of contract and contracts probably run until 30th June so if the season was to go beyond that then I don’t know what the clubs are going to do.

“For the players under contract, for the players that are on loan, so it’s just opened up a can of worms but that’s where the legal team and the FA will have to act but I’m not sure what they’re going to do.”