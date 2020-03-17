Exclusive: Ian Harte delivers verdict on Leeds United mainstay and his ‘amazing’ record

Ian Harte has described Mateusz Klich’s staggering run of consecutive Leeds United starts as ‘amazing’.

The Polish midfielder has racked up an impressive run of 85 successive league starts for the Whites – breaking the record previously set by Gordon Strachan who had 81.

Not only has Klich been a regular on the team sheet, he’s also established himself as one of Marcelo Bielsa’s most important players as they work their way towards promotion.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship with nine games to go – and with a seven-point buffer on the play-off spots it seems that they’re on the cusp of history.

Klich has been a key part of that, and according to Ian Harte, the team’s achievement are testament to the work put in by a ‘very good’ player.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Harte said: “He’s a very, very good player.

“He’s good on the ball, he’s mobile and he makes the team move, and to start so many consecutive games is amazing.

“He stays away from injuries and gets his fair share of goals as well.”

It’s been quite a stunning season for Mateusz Klich.

Since last August, the 29-year-old has made 39 appearances in total for Marcelo Bielsa’ side – a run of games which shows his true value to the team.

Often played alongside Pablo Hernandez in midfield, Klich has been very impressive in the classic ‘number 8’ role which sees him move the team out of midfield and link up with the offensive players further up the pitch.

Five goals and four assists is a decent tally for a player in his position, and the hope will surely be that if he can get a few more before the end of the season then it could do Leeds the world of good as they look to secure promotion.