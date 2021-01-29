Exclusive: Hull City likely to sanction January player exit as club field multiple enquiries

Hull City forward James Scott is likely to leave on loan before the end of the January transfer window with the League One club fielding multiple enquiries about him, Football League World has been exclusively informed.

The 20-year-old has been a bit-part player for Grant McCann’s side this term, scoring three times and adding two assists in his 18 appearances.

However, it seems as though he will be spending the second half of the season away from the KCOM Stadium as sources have exclusively told Football League World that he is likely to leave the club on loan in the current window.

It is understood that the Tigers have been fielding enquiries for the Scotsman, with a potential destination likely to become clear soon and the winter window set to close on Monday.

The young forward has mostly been used on the wing by McCann this term but is capable of playing as a central striker as well.

Hull signed him from Motherwell last January in a deal worth £1.5 million but missed large parts of the 2019/20 campaign due to injury.

The Tigers have already signed two attacking players this month, with both Gavin Whyte and Dan Crowley joining on loan, which may have left Scott excess to requirements.