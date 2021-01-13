Exclusive: Huddersfield Town weigh up transfer decision on the back of 21-year-old’s arrival

Huddersfield Town could look to send Sorba Thomas out on loan to League Two later this January, sources have told Football League World.

It has been confirmed this afternoon that Thomas has signed for Huddersfield from Boreham Wood, with the forward penning a deal through until the summer of 2024.

There’s an added option to extend that by a year in the club’s favour, with the 21-year-old looking an exciting addition on paper. He’s scored three goals and registered three assists in the league this season, as well as teeing up a goal in the FA Cup.

Thomas will initially begin work with the B Team at Huddersfield, but a move out of the club on loan remains a possibility between now and the end of the transfer window.

Multiple sources have told FLW that Huddersfield are sounding out League Two clubs that would be willing to take Thomas on loan, with Harrogate Town believed to be one of those.

Have had a number of sources tell me that a loan move into League Two later in January remains a possibility for Thomas. Leigh Bromby to #htafc media: “We will asses what is best for Sorba once he’s trained with us.” — AGB (@BurnsAlfie) January 13, 2021

On the back of announcing the arrival of Thomas, Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations, Leigh Bromby, teased further decisions on the winger were on the horizon.

He said: “The step from the National League to the Championship is a big one and we will take every necessary step to help him be successful. We will assess what is best for Sorba once he’s trained with us.”

Thomas becomes the third signing at Huddersfield this winter, following Rolando Aarons and Danny Grant into the building.

Whilst Aarons has linked up and already debuted for Carlos Corberan with the first-team, Grant’s initial work has been with the B Team.

Injury ruled him out of a debut against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday.