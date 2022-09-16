Exclusive: Huddersfield Town turn to Rotherham United boss following Plymouth Argyle knock-back

Huddersfield Town are set to make a move for Rotherham United manager Paul Warne after being knocked back in their pursuit of Plymouth Argyle head coach Steven Schumacher, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

We understand that the Terriers made an approach for Pilgrims boss Schumacher following the sacking of Danny Schofield at the John Smith’s Stadium this week following six losses out of a possible eight in the Championship.

Schumacher however has turned that down and is understood to be happy at Home Park, having taken over from Ryan Lowe in December.

Now, Dean Hoyle is looking towards South Yorkshire in his bid to find a suitable Schofield replacement, with Warne high on his agenda.

The 49-year-old has been at Rotherham since 2016 when he took over from Kenny Jackett, and has won promotion to the Championship three times with the Millers.

Warne has gotten off to a fantastic start in the second tier this season, with Rotherham sitting ninth after just eight matches played, and now Huddersfield want him to lead their revival.

However, FLW understand that it will be very hard to persuade Warne to move to the West Yorkshire outfit due to his happiness at the New York Stadium.