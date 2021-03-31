Exclusive: Huddersfield Town set to make key decision on Juninho Bacuna future

Huddersfield Town are expected to take up the 12-month option that sits on Juninho Bacuna’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, a source has revealed to Football League World.

Bacuna has been on the books at Huddersfield since the summer of 2018, when he was signed ahead of the Terriers’ second campaign in the Premier League.

The initial agreement between Huddersfield and the midfielder was a three-year deal, with the option of extending that by a further year.

Football League World have been told that Huddersfield plan to trigger that extension on Bacuna’s contract ahead of it expiring at the end of the season, which will tie him down until the summer of 2022.

Bacuna, 23, has made 98 appearances for the Terriers since his arrival from FC Groningen, scoring 11 goals for the club.

He’s featured regularly since stepping down into the Championship, playing a part in midfield, on the wing and even filling in as a right-back on occasion.

The Curacao international has made 34 appearances this season under Carlos Corberan, scoring four times and registering three assists, which includes the winning goal in Huddersfield’s recent win over Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

He’s currently away on international duty, where he’s scored twice in two games for Curacao as they begin World Cup qualification.

Bacuna will return to Huddersfield for the run-in at the start of April.