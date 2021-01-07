Exclusive: Huddersfield Town set for frustration as interest in Nottingham Forest player fails to materialise

Huddersfield Town have shown an interest in Nicholas Ioannou, but the Terriers look set to miss out on the Nottingham Forest defender, sources have told Football League World.

Ioannou looks set to leave Forest on loan in the coming days, having only arrived at the City Ground in September.

The left-back has made five appearances for the Reds, with four of those coming under Chris Hughton, after penning a three-year deal from APOEL in the summer.

But Ioannou hasn’t featured for the Reds since being sent off against Luton Town in October, and has lost his place in the side to Yuri Ribeiro.

Aris Thessaloniki are understood to be closing in on a loan move for the Cypriot, beating Huddersfield Town to his signature.

Sources have told Football League World that Huddersfield have been keen to land Ioannou on loan, and were willing to cover most of his wages in attempt to bring him to the John Smith’s Stadium on a temporary basis.

But Forest are not keen to loan the defender to a league rival, with a move to Greece now in the offing for the defender.

Ioannou is expected to leave the City Ground this month, with others set to follow as Chris Hughton looks to trim his squad.