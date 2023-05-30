Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden is on Huddersfield Town's radar as they plan for life beyond Neil Warnock, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Warnock took charge of the Terriers in February and defied the odds by leading them clear of relegation in the Championship but his future is unclear.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that prospective new Huddersfield owner Kevin M. Nagle is keen to convince the experienced coach to stay on for one more season.

It is said that the 74-year-old is set to consult his family before making a decision on his future and alternatives are being explored - with both Barnsley's Michael Duff and Bolton Wanderers' Ian Evatt linked.

Dean Holden on Huddersfield Town's radar

Now, sources have exclusively informed FLW that Holden is someone on Huddersfield's radar and could be in contention if Warnock departs.

It seems the job he's done at The Valley has impressed the Terriers chiefs. The Addicks were four points above the relegation zone when Holden took charge in December but he led them to a respectable 10th-place finish in League One in 2022/23 without much investment from owner Thomas Sandgaard.

The Charlton boss was linked with a move to the John Smith's Stadium back after Mark Fotheringham was relieved of his duties in February.

When is Dean Holden out of contract at Charlton Athletic?

Holden signed a new long-term deal with the Addicks in March, which keeps him under contract with the South London club until the summer of 2026.

However, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club's ownership and whether funds will be properly invested in the squad in the upcoming transfer window may mean he's open to the Huddersfield job.