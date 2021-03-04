Exclusive: Huddersfield Town consider summer reunion with struggling Sheffield Wednesday player

Huddersfield Town are exploring the possibility of reuniting with Jordan Rhodes in the summer transfer window, sources have told Football League World.

Rhodes is currently on the books at Sheffield Wednesday, but his contract at Hillsborough is running down and his four-and-a-half year stint with the Owls looks set to end.

A source has told FLW that Huddersfield are looking at the option of bringing Rhodes back to the John Smith’s Stadium on a free transfer, nine years after his initial exit from the club.

The striker was a massive hit with the Terriers earlier in his career, scoring 87 goals in 148 appearances and helping the club climb from League One into the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers quickly swooped to sign Rhodes after a goalscoring start to the 2012/13 Championship season, with the Scotland international also a hit at Ewood Park, delivering 85 goals in 169 appearances.

Rhodes was then a part of the Middlesbrough squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2015/16, with the striker earning himself a chance to play in the top-flight with the Teessiders.

However, his spell at the Riverside was not a long one and, 12 months after his arrival, Wednesday swooped to sign Rhodes with the view of him firing them to promotion.

Coincidently, they lost out to Huddersfield in the play-off semi-finals and have struggled in the Championship since.

For Rhodes, he’s scored just 16 goals in 99 appearances, with his most prolific spell in that time coming out on loan with Norwich City in 2018/19, when he scored nine times over the season.

As Rhodes’ struggles continue in South Yorkshire, Huddersfield have had their own striking problems this campaign.

Carlos Corberan has leaned heavily on Fraizer Campbell for goals, with the 33-year-old managing to return seven. However, he’s had little help since the injury to Josh Koroma, with Huddersfield forced into the free agent market to sign Yaya Sanogo last week.