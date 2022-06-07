Exclusive: Huddersfield Town agree deal to sign 21-year-old striker

Championship play-off final losers Huddersfield Town have agreed a deal to sign towering Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Terriers are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season following their defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend at Wembley, and have already pressed ahead with that by bringing ex-defender Will Boyle back from Cheltenham Town.

Now, Hudlin is set to be the second arrival to the John Smith’s Stadium this summer.

The 21-year-old had interest from several other clubs, but has opted to link up with Carlos Corberan on a free transfer, with his contract at Solihull coming to an end at the end of the month.

Hudlin, who stands at six feet and nine inches tall, spent the first few years of his career in local Birmingham leagues, before making the move from Solihull United to the Moors in October 2020.

In his debut season with the Moors, Hudlin scored 10 times in all competitions from 36 outings, but he notched just five league goals in the most recent National League season – although one of those came in this past weekend’s play-off final against Grimsby Town, where Solihull came off second best.

Hudlin will now step up three levels to link up with the West Yorkshire outfit, with a deal agreed for his services.