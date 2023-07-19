Birmingham City, Huddersfield and Charlton have all made contact with Tennai Watson as they consider a move for the free agent, Football League World can reveal.

Who is Tennai Watson?

The 26-year-old, who is a versatile right-sided player, has spent the past few years at MK Dons, but with his contract expiring in the summer, it was announced he would be leaving following their relegation.

Prior to that, he had come through the ranks at Reading, but he only made nine appearances for the Berkshire outfit, as he struggled to ever force his way into the team on a consistent basis.

Now, Watson is on the lookout for a new club, and FLW has been told that Blues and Huddersfield are in talks with the player about potentially offering the chance to move to the Championship.

Both clubs are working under budgets this season, despite their respective takeovers, so they are having to search for free agents and bargains to strengthen this summer.

As well as that, Charlton are monitoring the former Reading player, as they look to back Dean Holden this summer as they seek to push for promotion.

It remains to be seen whether they will formalise this interest with an offer, or if Watson joins any of the clubs on trial in a bid to earn a contract.

What will Watson offer as a player?

Most would feel that Watson is ideally suited to the wing-back role, which allows him to get forward, which is a key aspect of his game. But, he could play in either position down the right of a more traditional 4-4-2, and he has featured in other roles during his career so far.

At 26, he is approaching his peak years, and whilst most of his game time has come in League One, he has shown flashes to suggest he would be comfortable operating at a higher level.

So, to get a player like that on a free transfer would be a low-risk move, and it’s one that could pay off if he manages to become an important player in the squad moving forward.

Which club is most likely to sign Tennai Watson?

Obviously, Watson will want to play at the highest level possible, so if interest from Blues or the Terriers does firm up, it will be difficult to turn down.

However, the player will also know the importance of playing week in, week out, and you would think that Charlton would be the club where he could get more minutes, which is a factor that is no doubt coming into his thinking.

It has been a productive window so far for the Addicks, and if Watson feels he can be part of a squad that will hope to push for promotion, it could be an attractive option for him.

Ultimately, as a free agent, Watson is in a position where he can decide his future, and whilst he will want it sorted as soon as possible, with the season fast approaching, he won’t rush into what is such a big call for him.