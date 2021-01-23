Exclusive: High-profile transfer interest emerges in Nottingham Forest player

Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson is attracting heavy transfer interest ahead of the summer, sources have told Football League World.

Johnson has thrived out on loan this season, scoring seven goals in 22 games for League One promotion chasers Lincoln City across all competitions.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for the Imps in their promotion push this season, and the midfielder also made his debut for Wales back in November.

Johnson will remain at Lincoln for the remainder of this season, as Forest continue to monitor his progress from afar.

But sources have told Football League World that there is plenty of interest in Johnson ahead of the summer, with an established Premier League club among those keen.

There is understood to be interest from abroad in the midfielder, with a promotion-chasing Championship side also showing interest. Those clubs have been told to remain unnamed at this stage.

Johnson signed a long-term deal at the City Ground last season, after breaking into the first-team and making his debut under Sabri Lamouchi.