Exclusive: Hibernian plot late January move for Stoke City outcast

Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay is on the radar of Hibernian this month, with the Scottish side looking to combat any Ryan Porteous move to Millwall, sources have told Football League World.

Porteous is on the radar of Millwall as the January transfer window reaches its final days, which could lead Hibs to the door of Stoke looking for a replacement.

A source has told Football League World that Hibs are lining up a deal for Lindsay in the eventuality that Porteous moves on and joins Millwall.

Lindsay, 25, has been at Stoke since this summer of 2019, having linked up with the Potters from Barnsley.

However, he’s only managed 23 appearances across all competitions this season and hasn’t featured in a competitive, senior fixture in 2020/21 for Michael O’Neill.

The likes of James Chester, Nathan Collins and Harry Souttar are ahead of him in the pecking order, whilst Danny Batth and Ryan Shawcross are other centre-back options available to Stoke.

O’Neill’s side held Huddersfield Town to a 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Potters’ defence exceptional to hold the Terriers despite having 10-men for 45 minutes.

As for Hibs, they were 2-0 winners at Dundee United.