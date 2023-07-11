Leicester City's rebuild is underway under new head coach Enzo Maresca as the Foxes prepare for life in the Championship.

The international experience of both Conor Coady and Harry Winks has arrived at the King Power Stadium and more signings are expected in the coming weeks to replace the plethora of individuals that have already exited.

James Maddison has been the big summer sale to Tottenham and it's only a matter of time before Harvey Barnes follows in his footsteps, with the 25-year-old attracting significant interest from the Premier League.

What is the latest transfer news on Harvey Barnes?

Barnes netted 13 Premier League goals in 2022/23.

Barnes is quite rightly a man in-demand following his 13-goal haul in the Premier League last season for Leicester, with a sale expected due to the fact they were relegated into the Championship.

The front-runners in the last week have been Newcastle United, who need to strengthen their squad ahead of their run in the UEFA Champions League to go alongside the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

The Guardian claimed that the Magpies are expected to win the race for his signature, but it does not seem right now that a deal is imminently going to happen.

In-fact, no bid has been made just yet for the one-time England international, but Newcastle could look to sell French wing wizard Allan Saint-Maximin in order to fund their actual move for Barnes, according to The Telegraph.

Tottenham Hotspur were said to be admirers of Barnes in a double deal with James Maddison a number of weeks ago, but they focused on the latter and are now set to bring in Manor Solomon in the wide areas, so their interest in Barnes is all-but over.

A number of weeks ago, it was reported by The Telegraph that West Ham United were in fact in pole position to sign the 25-year-old, and the Hammers are set to land a windfall when Declan Rice's move to Arsenal is completed, whilst Aston Villa are also thought to be admirers of the winger.

What is Harvey Barnes' stance on a move away from Leicester City?

Even though Newcastle are said to be leading the chase for the Burnley-born attacker, they could be at a major disadvantage in terms of Barnes' personal preference.

FLW has learned through sources that Barnes is keen on the idea of a move to a London club, which would seemingly put West Ham at a major advantage if they make an official bid for his services when the Rice money comes through from Arsenal.

We have been told that at this current moment, Newcastle still hold a slight advantage in the race for his services from their early talks with Leicester, but even with their Saudi Arabian riches they are currently struggling to make a £35 million deal work as they work within Financial Fair Play regulations.

Eddie Howe's side are clearly keen to make a deal happen, but the tables could well and truly turn if David Moyes makes a move for Barnes such is his keenness to move to the capital.