Exclusive: Hartlepool United man closing in on transfer move to Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United have agreed a deal to sign Reagan Ogle from Hartlepool United, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old right-back joined the Pools last year after he was released by Accrington Stanley, signing a deal that ran until the summer of 2023 at Victoria Park.

Whilst Ogle went on to feature in 18 games as Hartlepool finished 17th in League Two, he is going to be on the move again, as FLW can reveal that an agreement has been reached with the Iron for the player to make the move.

That will see the Australian drop down to the fifth tier, but he will hope to get regular game time for Keith Hill’s side, who are trying to bounce back to the Football League at the first attempt this season.

With the National League not starting until August 6, when Scunthorpe take on Yeovil, there is plenty of time to get this done ahead of the new campaign.

Ogle has played regularly for Hartlepool in pre-season, so he should be fit and ready to go, although he was not involved as they drew with Sunderland in their last outing.

