Highlights Gus Poyet dreams of returning to English football someday soon, as it holds a special draw for him.

Poyet had a memorable time at Leeds United, despite the club facing financial issues and relegation.

Poyet views his time at Sunderland as a success, achieving his objective of staying in the Premier League and beating rivals Newcastle United.

"There is always something there that makes me want to go back."

Gus Poyet may now boast a globetrotting CV - with his last six jobs taking him to Greece, Spain, China, France, Chile, and back to Greece again - but English football will always have a special draw.

England is where the Uruguayan spent the latter part of his playing career, where he made his name as a coach, and, as he has revealed exclusively to Football League World, somewhere that he dreams of returning to someday soon.

Poyet made his transition from the pitch to the dugout in the EFL. He became Dennis Wise's assistant while he was still a player at Swindon Town before moving with him to Leeds United in 2006.

“I still meet Leeds United fans who ask me and want me to go back"

It was an eventful time to head to West Yorkshire. The Whites had been relegated from the Premier League in 2003/04 and lost in the Championship play-off final in 2005/06 but, due in no small part to financial issues, found themselves a club in freefall in 2006/07.

Wise and Poyet arrived in October tasked with righting the ship but were unable to do so. The season finished in administration, a subsequent 10-point deduction and Leeds relegated to the English third tier for the first time in their history.

The pair remained at Elland Road to lead the League One promotion charge, going close by reaching the play-offs despite starting the campaign with a 15-point deduction. Their Chelsea links meant they had not been popular appointments but Poyet believes they earned the respect and love of the supporters, which remains to this day.

He explained: "It was not really a nice welcome. There was a feeling of: ‘Who are these two?’ But then, especially after all the craziness of administration and everything that happened in the first six, seven months, I think that everybody understood what sort of people we were.

“I still meet Leeds United fans who ask me and want me to go back because it was a good, close relationship in a very, very difficult, unique situation. We were into administration, into League One and we started the season with -15 points.

“I hope it is the last time in my life where I win the first five league games and have 0 points. We went six or seven in a row. We started taking thousands and thousands away from home in League One. Impossible! There were wins in that run that were spectacular. Away at Nottingham Forest. There were moments that were incredible.

“But then it’s football. I got a call from Tottenham to help Juande Ramos and I had to go. As a coach to go from League One to the Premier League, to have a different experience.

“I always say that without the experience of being with Dennis Wise at Leeds and without the experience of being with Juande Ramos at Tottenham, I wouldn’t be the coach I am now."

It wasn't just the "spectacular" relationship with supporters that he took to his heart either.

He noted: “I know where I will live if I go back to Leeds one day, for sure, because I used to go in the afternoon a lot, every week, to Harrogate. That would be my place."

"We did something incredible" at Sunderland

The Tottenham and Leeds spells helped him get a first job in management at Brighton and Hove Albion in 2009.

Poyet steered the Seagulls clear of the drop and to a respectable mid-table finish in his first season in League One before securing promotion via the third tier title the following year and then was let go after suffering defeat in the 2012/13 Championship play-off semi-finals against Crystal Palace - having infamously been told while working on BBC Three coverage of a Confederations Cup game.

Brighton's loss was Sunderland's gain. The Black Cats, a Premier League club at the time, appointed Poyet in October 2013 and would reach the League Cup final in his debut season at the helm - beating Manchester United in the semi-finals and before losing at Wembley to the rising force in blue that play down the road from Old Trafford.

But, arguably, the best was still to come. Sunderland looked destined for the drop but Poyet led them on a miraculous late-season run - 13 points from five games - that concluded in a famous victory against West Bromwich Albion, which secured their Premier League status with a week to go.

His time at the Stadium of Light came to an end the following year with his side once again battling relegation but the 56-year-old views his Wearside tenure as a success.

"It was a success because when you are not in the top teams, for whom success is winning, winning the league, winning trophies," he explained. "When you're down at the bottom success is achieving your objective. When I arrived the main thing Ellis Short wanted was to stay up and we did something incredible. It was a miracle that we did.

“The second thing was beating Newcastle United. I played three times against them, two away from home, and we beat them three times. So in terms of my objectives...done!"

It's clear that the North East club still means a lot to him. It's one of the few whose results he searches out every week because of the "terrific" bond he had with the fanbase.

"I think everybody thinks they know but you have to be in to know," he says when asked about the supporters. "When you are in, you realise how important the club is for the city. How important the rivalry with Newcastle is. How important it is to even to get to a cup final or to achieve, like I said, the objective.

“I have some very special memories. For sure, the three derbies. The first one because it was my second game but the other two were away from home and were amazing.

“The day that we got saved against West Brom at home. The Stadium of Light, it was spectacular. And finally, the reaction of the fans when we went to Wembley - even though we lost.

“I was very disappointed because we lost, even though it was to Man City, but I’m still meeting people in the street that remember. “One said to me: ‘I remember halftime at Wembley.’ I said: ‘Halftime?’ They said: ‘Yeah because we were winning 1-0 and I’ve never felt like that’."

“I’ve been trying to get back to England for a while now"

To say he looks back on his time on English soil fondly would be an understatement. There is a sparkle in his eye when he talks about the thousands following Leeds to away games in the third tier and a smile cracks wide across his face as he describes his past interactions with Black Cats fans.

There could yet be another chapter. Poyet is currently the head coach of the Greek national team but with his contract running down, his future appears to hinge on next month's Euro 2024 play-offs. If he is looking for a job in the near future, then he admits that England would be the ideal location.

“I’ve been trying to get back to England for a while now," says Poyet. "It looks like if you’re not in the cycle, the coaches go from one club to another and get another job whether they do well or not, and it’s been difficult for different reasons.

“Obviously, the timing is always important. Next month, I have the play-offs to go to the Euros. Sometimes there is an incredible position and people call you, and the federation knows so I’m not hiding anything, but right now I’m not proposing myself to anyone right now, I’m in a great situation. Now, my contract finishes on the 31st of March, qualifying or not qualifying, which means it’s also uncomfortable because yes I do want to stay but..."

"So when someone calls you to ask how your situation is, well my situation is that I have less than two months on my contract. That is the truth.

“What am I going to do after? I don’t know. I hope I qualify and if I qualify then I can go but I don’t want to be in a difficult situation so my idea was trying to renew long-term, maybe until the World Cup, and then we will see.

“If not, England is always my first priority. When I left, I left only for one reason - to see something different. My coaching career was in England and I said: ‘Ok, going to one place will open it a little bit but I need to get back’. Since then I’ve been in Greece, in Spain, in China, in France, in Chile, and now in Greece again."

Related Sunderland set to secure post-deadline day transfer deal for winger Glentoran starlet Rhys Walsh looks to be on the move to the Stadium of Light

But should circumstances change soon, would Poyet be interested in returning to one of his former clubs?

"It's easy because you know the people," he responds when quizzed on whether Leeds or Sunderland would appeal to him. "You know the city, you know what they expect, you know what is going to happen. So it’s easy.

“I follow my feelings a lot, my instincts. Sometimes I have a conversation with someone and I’ll say: ‘I would like to work with you’. And sometimes I’ll say: ‘No’.

“I’m straightforward, I’m not the sort of guy that will say let me think about it. No, if I’ve got the feeling then I’ll say: ‘Let’s go’. I was not expecting to go to South America. They called me from Chile, I had a great zoom call and I said: ‘Let’s go’ because I had a good feeling.

“That’s how it works so let’s see.”