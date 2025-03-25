Pundit Lee Hendrie believes Gustavo Hamer shouldn’t be eyeing up an immediate move away from Sheffield United, particularly if promotion to the Premier League isn’t secured.

The Dutchman has made a stellar impact at Bramall Lane since his move from Coventry City last summer, featuring 34 times over the 38 games this term and being an integral part to their Premier League promotion bid under Chris Wilder.

Hamer has been such a bright spark in the final third for the Blades, notching seven goals and five assists, with many delivering the time is now to make his mark in the top-flight.

Gustavo Hamer's 24/25 Championship stats for Sheffield United via Transfermarkt, as of March 24 Appearances 34 Starts 29 Goals 7 Assists 5

However, Hamer stirred up rumours of a potential exit from Sheffield United last week, revealing his interest to return to former club Feyenoord in the future, where his career all began.

This has raised concerns that the 27-year-old isn’t committed for the long haul with the Blades, and a departure could be on the cards, particularly if the Yorkshire outfit are resigned to another season of Championship football next year.

With Hamer’s future up in the air at Bramall Lane given his recent comments, pundit Lee Hendrie has offered his thoughts on what the attacking midfielder’s next steps should be.

Lee Hendrie backs Gustavo Hamer to be a success at Sheffield United

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Lee Hendrie believes Gus Hamer should remain at Sheffield United even if promotion isn’t won this term, with the Dutchman having much more room to improve with Chris Wilder.

Hendrie said: “Gus Hamer has revealed his desire to return to Feyenoord one day, and I think it will be a one-day thing.

"He's made such a great impact at Sheffield United and is key to who they are, so maybe further down the line it’ll be an option for him, but you do feel the Blades have got massive potential that they’re going to be in the Premier League next season, so for me, I think it would be a backward move if it happened right now.

“Of course, clubs would be interested, as there was when he originally signed for Sheffield United, but I’d be very surprised to see it happen straight away, but one day you can never rule it out if that’s where his aims are, but I think he’d be foolish to leave the Blades."

Gus Hamer should continue his rise at Sheffield United

Gus Hamer has been a sensational talent in the Championship with Coventry and now Sheffield United, and has a glorious opportunity to make a name for himself in the Premier League if promotion is secured.

Related Exclusive: Sheffield United sent clear warning if Blades reach Premier League Speaking exclusively with FLW, Lee Hendrie has shared his thoughts on if the Blades would be ready for the Premier League test if they win promotion.

Getting a first taste of top-flight life last season, Hamer will be desperate to showcase that he is good enough of a talent to excel at the very top of English football over a whole term, so a move back to Holland should be put in the rearview mirror for now until this is achieved.

A move back to his homeland would seem like a waste of talent given the moments he’s produced over in England, and he will only continue to learn and develop if he remains at Bramall Lane for the long-term future.