Exclusive: Grimsby Town, Hartlepool and Notts County keen on January transfer swoop for prolific midfielder

League Two sides Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United, along with National League sleeping giants Notts County, are all keen on AFC Fylde’s prolific attacking midfielder Nick Haughton, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The EFL duo tried to make moves for the 27-year-old on transfer deadline day last week, but saw their attempts blocked by sixth tier side Fylde.

They are now set to go back in for Haughton in the January transfer window, which opens in just under four months time, although Notts County as a non-league club are not restricted by this and could make a move for him at any time.

Haughton has been at Lancashire-based Fylde since 2018, when he joined from Salford City after previously spending four years at Fleetwood Town.

He was prolific in the National League North last season, scoring 26 times in 42 appearances, in a season which ended with Fylde losing out in the play-off semi-finals to Boston United.

The current campaign has kicked off in a similar fashion for Haughton as well, with five goals and two assists from his first seven league appearances, and it has left both Paul Hurst and Paul Hartley – as well as Luke Williams of the Magpies – very interested in making fresh approaches for the midfielder.