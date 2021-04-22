Exclusive: ‘Got to be something sustainable’ – Sheffield Wednesday urged to hit reset button by ex-player

Jon Newsome has suggested that now is the time for Sheffield Wednesday to hit the reset button on the club and try and start afresh, speaking to Football League World exclusively.

It’s been another difficult season for the Owls this year in the Sky Bet Championship and they are certainly leaving it very late if they are to somehow achieve safety from relegation in the final games of the campaign.

Indeed, they have just three matches to try and turn it around and send both Rotherham United and Derby County down and it remains to be seen if that happens, with the Rams facing the Owls on the final day of the campaign.

For Newsome, relegation could be an opportunity for the club to effectively reset and adjust things financially after a few years where they spent decent money on wages to try and achieve a Premier League spot.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, he said:

“I think the football club has to dust itself down and draw a line under the last few years.

“It’s an opportunity to reset the club. I admire them for trying to chase the dream but at some point you have to evaluate and realise that chasing the dream has backfired on you and it costs the football club a lot of money.

“The football club is in a perilous situation at this moment in time and I think sometimes you’ve got to be honest with yourself and reality dawns that, if we are in League One, we’ve got to cut our cloth accordingly and do everything we can to get out of that league, but it’s got to be something sustainable.”

Of course, Wednesday still have a chance of staying in the Championship for next season but it does seem as though, regardless of division, we’ll be looking at a very different Owls side in 2021/22.

A lot of players are coming to the end of their contracts, and a new-look team that is more financially sustainable would be the right path to head towards.