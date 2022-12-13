Exclusive: George Thomas discusses his QPR future ahead of the January transfer window

QPR midfielder George Thomas is not focussed on his expiring contract at Loftus Road at the moment and wants to try to force his way into the first team picture over the next few weeks, he has revealed in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 25-year-old found opportunities hard to come by under Mick Beale but was handed his first Championship start of the season by interim boss Paul Hall on Sunday and now has the chance of a fresh start under new head coach Neil Critchley.

The development of the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock has kept Thomas on the fringes of the squad in recent years but 2022/23 could be a pivotal campaign in W12 as his current contract expires in the summer.

The Hoops do have the option of a 12-month extension but it remains to be seen whether that will be triggered given the Welshman has only been a bit-part player since joining in July 2020.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FLW after completing CopyBet’s Multi-Sport Challenge last week, Thomas revealed he was not thinking about his contract at Loftus Road at the moment but was instead focussed on battling his way into the first team picture.

“That’s a little bit in the future,” he said when asked whether he felt he was playing for a new deal. “All I can do now is try and get as much game time as I can. Try and help the team. Try and chip in with a few goals and assists and see what happens then.

“I’m just focussing on what I can do in the next couple of weeks. See where that leaves me.”

Thomas has been linked with a move away from the R’s in the two previous windows and when the topic turned to January, he did not rule out leaving the club next month.

Pressed on whether the winter window was on his mind, he replied: “Obviously, things like that are coming up. It also depends on what happens in the next couple of weeks. Football can change so quickly so I’ve just got to make sure when an opportunity comes, if an opportunity comes, that I’m ready to go.”

The R’s are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End in what will be Critchley’s first game in charge.

