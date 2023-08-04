Highlights QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth is excited about the upcoming Championship season because some will see his team as strugglers.

The Championship has improved with the addition of strong teams including Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton, arguably making it a tougher league to compete in.

Promoted teams Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday may also be very competitive next term and will be hoping to solidify their place in the second tier.

Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth is excited about the fact the Championship will be more competitive next season because many people will underestimate his team, making this admission to Football League World.

After losing the likes of Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie and Stefan Johansen, the R's will need to ensure they make a sufficient number of signings to give themselves the best chance of enjoying a reasonably successful 2023/24 campaign.

They may have finished six points clear of relegated Reading last season - but only wins at Burnley and Stoke City during the latter stages of the season allowed them to finish that many points above the drop zone.

In truth, it previously looked as though they were going to finish beneath the Royals and spend next season in League One, with the R's sharply declining since their success during the early part of last term.

And unless they are careful, they may be in a relegation scrap again during the 2023/24 season.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say about the upcoming Championship campaign?

Compared to last season, the second tier looks set to be more competitive next term.

Although this is something that will be daunting to many QPR supporters who saw their team struggle for much of 2022/23, Ainsworth is keen to get his teeth into the new campaign.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, he said: "We've got to make sure we are competitive in every game this year because it is a very, very competitive Championship.

"And I love it, I love it because people will look at us and think we're one of the smaller teams in that league and possibly won't be producing results that they think we will.

"The bookmakers have already made their calls on who they think is going to be down there and that's just fine by me because we can upset their odds and hopefully cost them a few quid.

"But I'm really looking forward to getting stuck into that first game."

How has the Championship improved since last season?

Burnley are a side many second-tier teams will be happy to see the back of considering their dominance.

But there are three strong sides replacing the Clarets, Sheffield United and Luton Town, with Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all coming down.

The former two teams may have seen some key players depart - but all three still have top-quality players at their disposal and their managers have the right CVs to enjoy successful spells at Elland Road, the King Power Stadium and St Mary's.

Coventry City may have lost Viktor Gyokeres, but Ellis Simms has come in and the Sky Blues look strong along with Middlesbrough, who managed to complete a decent chunk of their business earlier in the window.

The relegated teams were all poor with Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic failing to impress. The Royals may not have been relegated without their points deduction, but they were extremely poor during the second half of last term.

Cardiff City, who were lucky to escape the drop zone, have strengthened considerably since the end of last season and Huddersfield Town shouldn't be strugglers with Neil Warnock in charge.

In terms of those coming up, Ipswich Town are under the stewardship of a very capable manager with Kieran McKenna doing extremely well at Portman Road since his arrival.

Sheffield Wednesday will also be a threat under Xisco Munoz if they can get the right players in - and Plymouth Argyle could spring a few shocks this season considering their manager is a superb coach.

With all of these factors in mind, it would be difficult to say the second tier won't be a harder league to compete in next term.

CopyBet is the official betting partner of Queens Park Rangers FC. Visit CopyBet.com