Exclusive: Fulham worried about offers for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham are worried about the offers that are starting to land for talismanic striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with concerns that he will be tempted to leave if a big club comes knocking, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Serbian is on track to smash Ivan Toney’s record for the most goals in a Championship season, having found the net 22 times in 22 games this term.

Mitrovic’s goals have been central to Fulham’s promotion push with Marco Silva’s side currently second as they look to bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 27-year-old striker signed a new contract in the summer to keep him at Craven Cottage until 2026 but Football League World can exclusively reveal that there is growing concern about the offers that are starting to land ahead of the January window.

FLW understands that the west London outfit are worried that Mitrovic will be tempted to leave if an offer comes in from a big club and there has been some interest.

Juventus are keeping tabs on the forward as an alternative to Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic while Villareal and West Ham United have also been linked.

The Serbia international’s record for Fulham – 75 goals and 16 assists in 153 games – is exceptional but he is yet to really prove himself at Premier League level, something that Silva and co. hope to give him the chance to do next season.