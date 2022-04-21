Exclusive: Fulham weighing up ambitious transfer swoop for 9-goal attacking midfielder following promotion

Fulham are interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer and they hope Aleksandar Mitrovic can help them do the deal, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Cottagers sealed a return to the Premier League in style after beating Preston North End 3-0 at Craven Cottage in the week after a remarkable season.

Therefore, attention for Marco Silva and the recruitment team has already turned to next season, and the Portuguese coach is likely to be backed significantly in a bid to establish the Londoners in the top-flight.

And, FLW have been told that they are monitoring Milinkovic-Savic’s situation, whilst they hope the chance to link up with friend and Serbian international teammate Mitrovic could help their chances of pulling off this audacious swoop.

However, securing the 27-year-old is going to be extremely difficult, as he has been outstanding in Serie A over the past few years, which includes netting nine times this season. Such form has seen Milinkovic-Savic linked with the likes of Juventus and Manchester United too.

Yet, the possibility of moving to London and becoming a key player for a Premier League side could help Fulham, who are sure to be busy in the upcoming window.