Fulham are keen for striker Jay Stansfield to head to the Championship this summer if he does go out on loan amid growing interest, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

League One side Exeter City are keen to re-sign the 20-year-old, whose move away from Craven Cottage could be delayed by the uncertainty surrouding Aleksandar Mitrovic's West London future.

Stansfield - a former Exeter academy player and son of Grecians striker Adam Stansfield, who died of cancer at the age of just 31 - made an emotional return to the club last season.

The Fulham loanee was given the number nine shirt, which had been retired after his father's death in 2010, and certainly impressed on his return to St James Park.

Stansfield finished with nine goals and eight assists in 39 appearances, including a hat-trick in his final League One game against Morecambe, which helped his side to a respectable 14th-place finish in the first season after their promotion from League Two.

Jay Stansfield latest

The striker returned to Fulham at the end of last season but it seems he could head back to the EFL on loan this summer.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that there have been enquiries from multiple clubs, including Exeter, about a loan deal for Stansfield.

FLW understands that Fulham would prefer him to head to the Championship if he leaves Craven Cottage in the summer transfer window.

However, any move away from West London could face delays due to the uncertainty surrounding Mitrovic's future.

Fulham have reportedly rejected a £25.5 million offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for the Serbian striker and have made it clear he is not for sale but the player said to be keen to leave the Premier League.

What is Jay Stansfield's contract situation at Fulham?

Stansfield signed a new two-and-a-half year contract at Fulham in January 2022, which is due to keep him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2024.

A one-year club option was included in that deal, which offers the West Londoners more security over his future.

Gary Caldwell on fresh Fulham deal

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell made it clear in May that he would try to bring the 20-year-old back on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

He told Devon Live: “We are trying.

“He is a fantastic character, trains the right way, works extremely hard and he has the potential to be brilliant. It has been a pleasure working with him this year and if the opportunity comes again we would love to work with him again.

“I went to Fulham three days after the last game of the season and said I was missing him and went to see him. I spoke to Fulham about it but I think it will be difficult and the hat-trick killed us.

“I did think about taking off after the second goal to stop that, but everyone knew what was coming, and so I couldn’t deny him that. If he doesn’t come back then he has that to remember for the rest of his life and he will always be welcome back. But we will try very hard to get him back.”