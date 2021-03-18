Exclusive: Fulham transfer stance on 29-year-old revealed as Nottingham Forest hover

Fulham are open to letting Anthony Knockaert leave the club this summer with Nottingham Forest interested in a permanent move for the winger, sources have informed Football League World.

Knockaert helped Fulham win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, before making his season-long loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent at the end of the campaign for around £10million.

Knockaert was allowed to leave Fulham last summer, though, with the 29-year-old joining Forest on loan initially until January before extending his time at the City Ground until the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been a key player since reuniting with Chris Hughton, scoring two goals and chipping in with one assist in 28 Championship appearances this season.

Sources have now told Football League World that Fulham are open to selling Knockaert this summer, with Scott Parker looking to explore other options even if the Cottagers are relegated to the Championship.

Forest do have an interest in signing Knockaert on a permanent basis, but the club look set to review their finances over the next couple of months before making a decision on his future, with his high wages potentially proving to be a stumbling block.

Forest did include an option to buy in the loan deal back in October, but instead chose to extend his time at the City Ground in January rather than take up that option.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Nottingham Forest – But do they really?

1 of 16 Stuart Broad is a Nottingham Forest fan? True False

Fulham’s league position in the Premier League is still precarious. Parker’s side sit 18th in the league standings and two points adrift of safety, having lost only two of their last eight games.

Forest, meanwhile, are still looking to secure their Championship status having gone winless in their last five matches. The Reds sit 18th in the league table, nine points above the bottom three.