Exclusive: Fulham set to miss out on target to Newcastle United

Fulham are set to miss out on Cameron Carter-Vickers with the defender potentially moving to Newcastle United at the end of this current summer window, Football League World can reveal.

The Cottagers have had an excellent start to the season in the Sky Bet Championship and are looking as though they could be the team to beat in the race for the title at this early stage.

Certainly, their squad is looking particularly strong but that does not mean they have not been looking to add to it late on in the market, with Carter-Vickers a player of interest.

Indeed, the Cottagers were considering bringing him in to add to their defensive ranks but it appears Newcastle United are going to get him, with the two parties in talks over a transfer, Football League World can reveal.

Indeed, this also has a knock-on effect on defender Alfie Mawson’s future, with FLW able to reveal that the centre-back will be remaining in SW6 past the end of this window, with Fulham telling him he is going to be staying put.

Championship sides had enquired over his ability for a move this summer but Fulham wanted to bring in a replacement first of all, and so this news involving Carter-Vickers has evidently scuppered that.