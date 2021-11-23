Exclusive: Fulham make final attempt to keep hold of Leeds and Liverpool target

Fulham have made a final attempt to convince Fabio Carvalho to sign a new deal and stay at Craven Cottage moving forward, with big money on the table, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Despite the embarrassment of attacking riches available to Marco Silva, the 19-year-old has established himself in the Fulham side this season – scoring four goals and adding an assist in his six Championship starts.

Carvalho is out of contract in the summer and has drawn the attention of some big clubs, including Liverpool, Leeds United, and Real Madrid, which has made it difficult for the west London club to tie him down.

Football League World understands that Fulham have made a final attempt to convince the young playmaker to sign a new contract ahead of the January window, with big money on the table.

The Cottagers look on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking and will hope that the prospect of being a pivotal part of their side in the top flight next term can help to sway him.