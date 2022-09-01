Exclusive: Fulham eye Coventry City deal as Everton continue Blackburn Rovers chase

Fulham may turn their attention to Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres as Everton are still pursuing Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz and have been in talks over a deal for longer, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

English clubs have until 11pm tonight to finalise their summer transfers and it seems Premier League sides are keen to raid the Championship for attacking talent.

Fulham have seen a bid rejected by Blackburn for Brereton Diaz as it fell below their valuation, thought to be in excess of £15 million, and it seems as though the Craven Cottage outfit may now be about to turn their attention to another second tier marksman.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that the west London club are considering a move for Gyokeres.

FLW understands that Fulham may shift their focus to the Coventry forward as Everton are still chasing a deal for Brereton Diaz and have been in talks over such a move for longer.

The Toffees were previously interested in Gyokeres and discovered earlier this month it would cost around £15 million to sign him.

The Sky Blues signed the 24-year-old Swedish striker signed from Brighton for a fee in the region of £1 million last summer and he scored 18 times for them last season.

Brereton Diaz, meanwhile, bagged 22 goals in 2021/22 and has made a strong start to life under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson but is in the final year of his deal at Ewood Park and has shown no sign of agreeing fresh terms.