Exclusive: Fulham academy graduate set to leave Craven Cottage to join EFL side

Fulham academy graduate Magnus Norman is set to leave Craven Cottage to sign for League Two side Carlisle United, sources have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined Fulham at the age of nine but has never made a senior appearance for the Cottagers, having had stints out on loan at Farnborough, Hayes and Yeading United, Southport and most recently, Rochdale.

Norman who has represented England at under-18 youth level will now be given a chance to cement a frequent starting berth in the EFL with Carlisle, who will be looking to improve on their 18th placed finish in League Two.

It appears the Cumbrian side are looking to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2020/21 season, with sources close to Football League World also confirming that they are set to snap up Bradford City central midfielder Daniel Devine.

Chris Beech’s Carlisle side ended up in 18th position in League Two, accumulating 42 points from 37 games played.