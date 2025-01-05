Jamie Jellis has turned down a fresh contract offer from Walsall amid interest in the midfielder from League One clubs, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Saddlers have enjoyed a remarkable season so far, with Mat Sadler’s men sitting top of the fourth tier, and they hold a commanding 12-point lead over fourth place in the battle for automatic promotion.

League Two Table (as of 5/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Walsall 23 23 52 2 Salford 24 10 42 3 Port Vale 25 4 41 4 AFC Wimbledon 23 16 40

Whilst it has been a real team effort at Walsall, Jellis has been one of the standout performers in the middle of the park, with the 23-year-old establishing himself as a key player this season after his arrival from Tamworth 12 months ago.

Jamie Jellis transfer latest

Unsurprisingly, such form is attracting attention, and we exclusively reported that Walsall have already turned down offers for Jellis from multiple unnamed clubs in League One just days into the window.

Now, the priority is to secure Jellis on a long-term deal, but FLW has been told that Jellis has rejected the proposal that has come his way from the Midlands outfit.

As it stands, Jellis’ deal is due to expire in the summer, although it’s worth noting that the Saddlers do have a 12-month option which they are sure to take up, so he is essentially under contract until 2026 at this moment in time.

However, there is a chance that interest from the level above could be head-turning for Jellis, who has spent the majority of his career in non-league football.

Jamie Jellis interest and contract rejection will be a worry to the Walsall hierarchy

This will no doubt worry Walsall fans, as they would ideally want Jellis to put pen to paper on a longer deal, as he is going to be central to their plans as they look to kick-on as a club.

But, it makes sense that he is assessing his options, and even though they haven’t agreed terms at the moment, it doesn’t mean he won’t sign a new deal at some point in the future.

The immediate focus for all connected to the club will be to get over the line in the promotion race, and there must be real confidence that they can do just that, because Walsall have been fantastic in the opening six months of the season.

If further offers arrive for Jellis this month, the club could have a tough decision to make, but they will be determined to retain the player until the summer at least.

Then, if they are in League One, they will be a more attractive option for Jellis, who is undoubtedly capable of impressing at that level if his form this season is anything to go by.

Plus, at 23, there is plenty of room for improvement in the player, who could have a very exciting career ahead of him.