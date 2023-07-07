Free agent Nick Powell has turned down offers from Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion, and the MLS to sign for Stockport County, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Powell left Stoke City when his contract at the Bet365 Stadium expired earlier this season and has bided his time making the decision on his next move.

Hollywood-backed League Two new arrivals Wrexham have been linked with the 29-year-old and were said to be in advanced talks with him at one time but he is now set to join their 2023/24 fourth tier promotion rivals Stockport.

Stockport win the race for Nick Powell

Reports earlier this week indicated that Powell was training with the North West club but FLW can now reveal that he will sign for County.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW at the in-demand free agent turned down offers from Championship duo Coventry and West Brom, as well as the MLS, to join the League Two club.

It represents a major coup for the Hatters given Powell's outstanding record in the EFL.

The Englishman, who can play as both an attacking midfielder and a forward, has scored and created goals wherever he has been - bar a brief and ill-fated spell at Manchester United.

He broke through at Crewe Alexandra, bagging 16 goals and eight assists as a youngster in 2011/12, while multiple spells with Wigan Athletic saw him tally up 41 goals and 18 assists across 140 appearances.

When fit, Powell has been a consistent threat for Stoke in recent years - leaving the Potters with 28 goals and 10 assists in 118 appearances.

Can Stockport win promotion in 2023/24?

County fell just short last term, losing to Carlisle United in the League Two play-off final in the first season after their promotion from the National League, but Dave Challinor recognises this season is likely to be more competitive than the last due to a number of factors.

He told FLW after the Wembley defeat: "The majority of that group will be together but, of course, we've planned for all eventualities in terms of where we were.

"We're set in terms of recruitment and where we'd like to strengthen if we could, and we're set for pre-season.

"League Two will be different next year the teams that are coming into it certainly from the National League, Wrexham and Notts County, are strong teams.

"The teams coming down are a bit of an unknown in terms of where they currently sit and what their focus will be.

"Then you've got Doncaster Rovers, big investment for them, and Gillingham, who invested in January and will likely go again, so it'll be a different dynamic next year.

"As you say our start was a tough one and in hindsight, you can look back and reflect and say did that cost us but I think regardless, you're judged over 46 games and we got 79 points.

"So we know next year that we're going to have to get upwards of 80, maybe even higher than 83, to make sure we guarantee ourselves in place in that top three."

Powell looks likely to be central to their hopes of winning promotion to League One in a competitive field this term.