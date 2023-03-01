Exclusive: Former Cardiff City manager interested in Oxford United vacancy

Former EFL stalwart and ex-Cardiff City manager Steve Morison is keen on the current managerial vacancy at League One side Oxford United, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

The U’s, who are just five points above the third tier relegation zone, parted company with Karl Robinson this past weekend after nearly five years in charge at the Kassam Stadium and are on the hunt for his successor.

Ex-United coach Des Buckingham, currently in charge of Indian Super League outfit Mumbai City, as well as Sunderland under-21’s manager Graeme Murty have both been linked with the role, but Morison is also keen on the idea of being Robinson’s replacement.

Morison has been out of football since September 2022, having been sacked as manager of Cardiff City after just 11 months in charge of the Bluebirds – prior to taking over from Mick McCarthy at the South Wales club he was in charge of their under-23’s, having previously been an academy coach at Northampton Town and Millwall.

He won 16 of his 45 matches in charge of Cardiff with a win percentage of 35.56, but was replaced by Mark Hudson early in the current campaign despite being allowed to rebuild the squad over the course of the summer.

A striker in his playing days, Morison racked up 697 career appearances and scored 242 goals for clubs such as Millwall, Norwich City and Leeds United before his move into coaching, and he wants to return after a six-month absence from the game with Oxford.