Exclusive: Forest Green Rovers in advanced contract discussions with 23-year-old

Forest Green Rovers are in advanced talks to tie star striker Matty Stevens down to a new contract at The New Lawn, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 23-year-old joined Rovers from Peterborough United in 2019 and he’s currently enjoying his best season yet for the League Two side under Rob Edwards.

Having only scored six goals in 39 league outings for the club, Stevens was sent out on loan in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign to fellow fourth tier side Stevenage, where he netted just once in 18 outings.

Stevens has exploded into life during the current season though, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and he has formed a prolific partnership with the experienced Jamille Matt.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Rovers are desperate to secure the future of the striker in a bid to deter potential transfer interest and have entered negotiations to do just that, with talks believed to be well down the line.